NASA researcher at the age of 18

Moshe Kai Cavalin has two college degrees. But, what happened is that he is not old enough to vote yet. He can fly in the sky with a plane. But, the truth is, he has not yet got the legal license to drive alone, as he is not 18 years old.

You can say that life is full of its contradictions. The 17-year-old from San Gabriel, California, has made a name for himself at this age. Only eleven graduated from community college. Just four years later, he graduated from the University of California, Berkeley. Kavalin is now taking a postgraduate course online from Brandeis University, subject to cyber security. NASA got the call. The young man from California was called upon to help NASA in inventing aircraft and drone surveillance technology. He gladly agreed to the offer, having just finished his Masters.

There is all this. In the meantime, two books written by him have also been published. Martial arts? Even then, he is a scumbag. Has brought home a lot of prizes. Kavalin said he would receive his pilot’s license later this year.

Even though he has so many qualities, this young man thinks of himself as five ordinary people. “I did nothing special,” said the young man, who was studying at NASA’s Flight Research Center. What I have done, what I have done, is also the credit of my parents. Motivation, inspiration – all from them. I just tried, always giving my best. ‘

Mother is Taiwanese by birth, father is Brazilian. They also think that children are not geniuses. Everything came into him in a normal way. According to Daniel Judge, his one-time math teacher, he can work very hard. I have not seen anyone work like him. Kavalin took a two-year math lesson from this Daniel.