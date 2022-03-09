World

NATO split over sending warplanes to Ukraine

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 3 hours ago
1 1 minute read

The United States has rejected a proposal by Poland to supply warplanes for use in Ukraine’s air force, which is facing Russian aggression.

On Tuesday, Poland offered to deliver their MiG-29 aircraft to the US Ramstein air base in Germany “immediately and free of charge.” However, the United States quickly rejected the offer. Washington’s argument is that the decision to send aircraft could be made by Poland itself. Washington also refused to allow the war to spread beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned NATO and its allies of the dire consequences of direct war.

A Pentagon spokesman questioned whether the proposal was justified. He said they would continue talks with Poland and NATO allies on the issue.

However, both countries do not seem to be willing to provoke Russia. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiki has said that any decision on sending direct offensive weapons to Ukraine would require a unanimous decision by NATO member states.

The Polish prime minister said: “That’s why we’re talking about the ability to send all our warships to Rammstein. But we ourselves are not ready to take any action … because we are not in favor of this war. ‘

After the start of the Russian aggression in Ukraine, the NATO alliance started holding military rallies in Poland. However, the Western military alliance is on high alert to avoid direct involvement in the war, which is taking place outside the NATO alliance’s borders.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 3 hours ago
1 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

36 mins ago
Photo of Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

1 hour ago
Photo of Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

2 hours ago
Photo of Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

2 hours ago
Back to top button