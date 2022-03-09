NATO split over sending warplanes to Ukraine

The United States has rejected a proposal by Poland to supply warplanes for use in Ukraine’s air force, which is facing Russian aggression.

On Tuesday, Poland offered to deliver their MiG-29 aircraft to the US Ramstein air base in Germany “immediately and free of charge.” However, the United States quickly rejected the offer. Washington’s argument is that the decision to send aircraft could be made by Poland itself. Washington also refused to allow the war to spread beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned NATO and its allies of the dire consequences of direct war.

A Pentagon spokesman questioned whether the proposal was justified. He said they would continue talks with Poland and NATO allies on the issue.

However, both countries do not seem to be willing to provoke Russia. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiki has said that any decision on sending direct offensive weapons to Ukraine would require a unanimous decision by NATO member states.

The Polish prime minister said: “That’s why we’re talking about the ability to send all our warships to Rammstein. But we ourselves are not ready to take any action … because we are not in favor of this war. ‘

After the start of the Russian aggression in Ukraine, the NATO alliance started holding military rallies in Poland. However, the Western military alliance is on high alert to avoid direct involvement in the war, which is taking place outside the NATO alliance’s borders.