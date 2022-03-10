NATO “stronger” and Russia “weaker” because of Putin, according to Washington

The Vice-President of the United States received the Polish President, who denounced the “barbarism” of the Russian forces.

US Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday, March 10 in Warsaw that NATO had become ” stronger ” and Russia ” weaker ” because of Russian aggression in Ukraine .

The NATO alliance is stronger and Russia is weaker because of what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin did, it’s very clear to us ,” said Kamala Harris, as her host , Polish President Andrzej Duda, denounced the “barbarism ” of the Russian forces, “ barbarism having the characteristics of genocide ”.