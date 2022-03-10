News

New snow warning from Imamoglu: It will be more effective on Friday

İBB President Ekrem İmamoğlu warned again on his social media account after warnings about snowfall in AKOM in the morning. İmamoglu said, “Snowfall in Istanbul is expected to be much more effective on Friday.

The air temperature will also drop drastically and the ice on the roads will increase. I would like to warn the people of Istanbul once again not to set off with their private vehicles unless it is absolutely necessary tomorrow.”

