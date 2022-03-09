New soap in the making? Djokovic included in Indian Wells draw, but in principle he is also not allowed to enter the United States

David Goffin (ATP 71) plays in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open against the Australian Jordan Thompson (ATP 78). The winner will face the second seed… Novak Djokovic.

However, it was generally assumed that the 34-year-old Serb would have to sit out at home this month. Unvaccinated foreigners are not yet welcome in the United States, so the ATP 1,000 tournaments of Indian Wells and Miami could not get on his agenda. The days passed and the 20-time grand slam winner remained on the entry list for this ‘fifth grand slam tournament’ in California. In these coronal times, the measures are regularly relaxed, but no redeeming news has come from America for ‘Nole’ so far.

“Novak Djokovic is on the entry list and therefore also on the main draw today,” the Indian Wells organization said. “We are currently in contact with his team. We don’t know yet if he can participate, before that he needs to get approval to enter the country from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention).”