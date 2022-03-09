News

New soap in the making? Djokovic included in Indian Wells draw, but in principle he is also not allowed to enter the United States

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 14 hours ago
0 1 minute read

David Goffin (ATP 71) plays in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open against the Australian Jordan Thompson (ATP 78). The winner will face the second seed… Novak Djokovic.

However, it was generally assumed that the 34-year-old Serb would have to sit out at home this month. Unvaccinated foreigners are not yet welcome in the United States, so the ATP 1,000 tournaments of Indian Wells and Miami could not get on his agenda. The days passed and the 20-time grand slam winner remained on the entry list for this ‘fifth grand slam tournament’ in California. In these coronal times, the measures are regularly relaxed, but no redeeming news has come from America for ‘Nole’ so far.

“Novak Djokovic is on the entry list and therefore also on the main draw today,” the Indian Wells organization said. “We are currently in contact with his team. We don’t know yet if he can participate, before that he needs to get approval to enter the country from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention).”

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 14 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of The person who took the pig’s heart is no more

The person who took the pig’s heart is no more

7 hours ago
Photo of Mbappe-Messi bids farewell to Benzema in the 18th minute

Mbappe-Messi bids farewell to Benzema in the 18th minute

12 hours ago
Photo of Blaming the war on the United States does not help anyone

Blaming the war on the United States does not help anyone

13 hours ago
Photo of For example, ancient man Wout van Aert cycled to yellow in Paris-Nice: walking on the pedals for more than 200 meters on a rock piece towards the finish

For example, ancient man Wout van Aert cycled to yellow in Paris-Nice: walking on the pedals for more than 200 meters on a rock piece towards the finish

13 hours ago
Back to top button