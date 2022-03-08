New twist in mystery: 4 women came home before Shane Warne’s death!

Cricket legend Shane Warne died in a Thai town on Friday. The whole family was shocked at the news of his death.

What happened was that this spin legend died. The news is unbelievable even to cricket fans.

From the day of his death the mystery of the matter was created. However, Thai police claimed that Warne’s death was normal and that nothing suspicious was found.

But now a new piece of information has come to the fore, which has deepened that mystery.

It is said that before Shane Warne’s death, four Thai women came to his Samujan villa in Ko Samui. Something that was seen in the villager’s CCTV footage. Who are they? Why did you come

According to The Daily Mail, the four Thai women came from the parlor. Orne booked them for body massage. No one opened the door when a woman knocked on the door of the house to get a foot massage from Warne, and her death was confirmed later.

The Daily Mail reports that they arrived at Warne’s home at 1:53 p.m. Two women enter his house. At 2.56 they left Warne’s house. It is believed that the two women last saw Warne alive. He was found dead at 5.15am.

Shane Warne was found unconscious when his friends opened the room after the massaged women left. Then tried to give him CPR and an ambulance was called; But by then Warne had fallen into the lap of death.

A preliminary autopsy report states that Shane Warne died of a heart attack at 5.15pm, according to a statement from Thai police. Nothing was found in the house from which his death could be seen as a conspiracy.

By the way, Shane Warne went to Thailand with three more friends to refresh his mind after finishing the Ashes series.

He was also doing all his normal activities on Friday. But suddenly he fell ill and lost consciousness.

Realizing he had a heart attack, he tried to give his three friends Shane Warne artificial respiration. But then he fainted. Warne was rushed to a hospital.

After being taken to the hospital, the doctor said that the legendary Australian leg spinner died in the hotel room.