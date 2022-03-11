News of the first attack in two Ukrainian cities

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a police recruiting center in the northern city of Jeddah. Ukrainian TV and media outlets have reported explosions in the northeastern city of Dnipropetrovsk on the banks of the Lutsk and Dnipropetrovsk rivers. According to the BBC, neither of the two cities has been hit by direct fire before.

The sirens of the air strikes sounded in the cities of Lutsk and Dnipropetrovsk before the explosion. According to the BBC, eyewitnesses said that an air base in the city of Lutsk was attacked.

It is reported that the Russian attack also hit a factory. Only certain types of warplane engines can be repaired in this factory.

The mayor of Lutsk has confirmed an explosion at an air base near the city. In a Facebook post, he advised locals to take refuge. He also urged not to publish any picture, video or address.

According to Ukraine’s ICTV channel, a fire is still burning at a plant near the base.

Ukrainian media have reported three explosions in the city of Dinipro. They also claimed that a two-storey shoe factory building was hit. The other two explosions occurred near a kindergarten and the other near a multi-storey residential building, they claimed.