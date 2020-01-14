Hello! I have found some fun facts on Mark Salling, current as of 2020-01-13. I personally really like Mark Salling, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mark Salling right now? On Google Trends Mark Salling had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 53 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 13 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 19 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-04 when they had a rank of 53. If we compare Mark Salling’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.8. so by that measure, Mark Salling is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Mark Salling never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mark Salling has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-13, my research indicates that people searching for Mark Salling are also searching for these related terms: mark salling glee, glee, mark salling death, cory monteith, glee cast, naya rivera, glee puck, blake jenner, melissa benoist, mark salling morte, how did mark salling die, noah puckerman and puck from glee.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mark Salling, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones