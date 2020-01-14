Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Janelle Monae, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally really like Janelle Monae, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Janelle Monae right now? On Google Trends Janelle Monae had a popularity ranking of 56 ten days ago, 80 nine days ago, 56 eight days ago, 60 seven days ago, 53 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Janelle Monae’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 58.6. so by that measure, Janelle Monae is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Janelle Monae never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Janelle Monae has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Janelle Monae are also searching for these related terms: harriet, tessa thompson, tessa thompson janelle monae, janelle monae movie, janelle monae songs, harriet tubman, janelle monae girlfriend, janelle monae make me feel, i like that janelle monae, janelle monae movies, yoga janelle monae, janelle monae dating, antebellum, lady and the tramp, janelle monae lady and the tramp, janelle monae tour, janelle monae pynk, janelle monae instagram, hidden figures, harriet tubman movie, janelle monae dirty computer, jidenna, pink janelle monae, tightrope lyrics and janelle monae nude.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Janelle Monae, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones