What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Diane Kruger, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally am a big fan of Diane Kruger, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Diane Kruger right now? On Google Trends Diane Kruger had a popularity ranking of 72 ten days ago, 56 nine days ago, 68 eight days ago, 74 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 44 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 74. If we compare Diane Kruger’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.9. so by that measure, Diane Kruger is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Diane Kruger never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Diane Kruger has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Diane Kruger are also searching for these related terms: norman reedus, diane kruger norman reedus, diane kruger instagram, joshua jackson, diane kruger joshua jackson, diane kruger film, troy, national treasure, diane kruger baby, guillaume canet, walking dead, diane kruger inglourious basterds, troy cast, diane kruger movies, norman reedus and diane kruger, inglourious basterds, helena christensen, diane kruger insta, jodie turner-smith, al baghdadi, unknown, troy movie, troja, aus dem nichts and national treasure cast.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Diane Kruger, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones