Hello! I have found some fun facts on Jessica Lowndes, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally am a big fan of Jessica Lowndes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jessica Lowndes right now? On Google Trends Jessica Lowndes had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 15 eight days ago, 14 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 7 five days ago, 9 four days ago, 10 three days ago, 10 two days ago, 10 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-03 when they had a rank of 24. If we compare Jessica Lowndes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 13.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 13.5. so by that measure, Jessica Lowndes is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jessica Lowndes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jessica Lowndes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Jessica Lowndes are also searching for these related terms: december bride, 90210, jessica lowndes instagram, jessica lowndes husband, daniel lissing, jessica lowndes hallmark movies, jessica lowndes boyfriend, jessica lowndes age, a december bride, rediscovering christmas, christmas at pemberley manor, novia de navidad, jessica lowndes bikini, un noel a new york, thom evans, merry matrimony, la magia del natale, her magical christmas and una boda en diciembre.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jessica Lowndes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones