What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Nelly Furtado, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally have always appreciated Nelly Furtado, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nelly Furtado right now? On Google Trends Nelly Furtado had a popularity ranking of 56 ten days ago, 62 nine days ago, 77 eight days ago, 70 seven days ago, 58 six days ago, 56 five days ago, 48 four days ago, 62 three days ago, 62 two days ago, 66 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 65. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-04 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare Nelly Furtado’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 49.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 62.0. so by that measure, Nelly Furtado is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Nelly Furtado never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nelly Furtado has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Nelly Furtado are also searching for these related terms: say it right nelly furtado, say it right, promiscuous nelly furtado, nelly furtado timbaland, promiscuous, nelly furtado 2019, nelly furtado bird, maneater, timbaland, nelly furtado maneater, nelly furtado songs, try nelly furtado, nelly furtado all good things, nelly furtado turn off the light, nelly furtado give it to me, nelly furtado instagram, maneater lyrics, nelly furtado im like a bird, nelly furtado say it right lyrics, maneater nelly furtado lyrics, nelly furtado now, nelly furtado oggi, nelly furtado net worth, nelly furtado forca and james morrison nelly furtado.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nelly Furtado, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones