Hello! I have found some interesting information on Hilary Duff, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Hilary Duff, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hilary Duff right now? On Google Trends Hilary Duff had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 10 five days ago, 9 four days ago, 8 three days ago, 8 two days ago, 13 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 19. If we compare Hilary Duff’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 7.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 13.4. so by that measure, Hilary Duff is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Hilary Duff never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hilary Duff has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Hilary Duff are also searching for these related terms: hilary duff lizzie mcguire, lizzie mcguire, hilary duff wedding, hilary duff movie, hillary duff, hilary duff movies, hilary duff instagram, hilary duff 2019, matthew koma, hilary duff matthew koma, hilary duff age, haylie duff, hilary duff husband, hilary duff net worth, mike comrie, hilary duff cinderella, hilary duff mike comrie, cinderella, hilary duff kids, hilary duff younger, lizzie mcguire movie, cinderella story, cinderella story hilary duff, younger and hilary duff married.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hilary Duff, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones