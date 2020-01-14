Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Kerry Washington, current as of 2020-01-13. I personally really like Kerry Washington, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kerry Washington right now? On Google Trends Kerry Washington had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 12 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 7 seven days ago, 9 six days ago, 100 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 12 three days ago, 12 two days ago, 10 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-06 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Kerry Washington’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 5.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.5. so by that measure, Kerry Washington is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kerry Washington never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kerry Washington has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-13, my research indicates that people searching for Kerry Washington are also searching for these related terms: golden globes kerry washington, kerry washington husband, american son, kerry washington american son, kerry washington movie, kerry washington netflix, scandal, kerry washington kids, kerry washington movies, golden globes 2020, kerry washington netflix movie, kerry washington show, kerry washington age, kerry washington married, kerry washington net worth, nnamdi asomugha, kerry washington family, kerry washington dress, olivia pope, kerry washington instagram, is kerry washington married, kerry washington save the last dance, django, who is kerry washington and tony goldwyn.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kerry Washington, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones