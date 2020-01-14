What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Nina Dobrev, current as of 2020-01-13. I personally am a big fan of Nina Dobrev, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nina Dobrev right now? On Google Trends Nina Dobrev had a popularity ranking of 57 ten days ago, 55 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 48 seven days ago, 45 six days ago, 55 five days ago, 51 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 69. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-09 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Nina Dobrev’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 56.9. so by that measure, Nina Dobrev is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Nina Dobrev never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nina Dobrev has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-13, my research indicates that people searching for Nina Dobrev are also searching for these related terms: nina dobrev ian somerhalder, ian somerhalder, nina dobrev vampire diaries, vampire diaries, nina dobrev paul wesley, paul wesley, victoria justice, victoria justice nina dobrev, nina dobrev 2019, ian somerhalder and nina dobrev, instagram nina dobrev, the vampire diaries, nina dobrev age, victoria justice and nina dobrev, nikki reed, nina dobrev boyfriend, nina dobrev dating, vampire diaries cast, paul wesley and nina dobrev, nina dobrev grant mellon, vampire diaries elena, emmanuelle chriqui, nina dobrev movies, elena gilbert and nina dobrev hot.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nina Dobrev, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones