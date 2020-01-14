What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Selena Gomez, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally really like Selena Gomez, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Selena Gomez right now? On Google Trends Selena Gomez had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 17 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 55 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 47. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-10 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Selena Gomez’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 19.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.2. so by that measure, Selena Gomez is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Selena Gomez never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Selena Gomez has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Selena Gomez are also searching for these related terms: selena gomez love me, selena gomez justin, bieber, selena gomez to love me, selena gomez love you to love me, justin bieber, selena gomez justin bieber, selena gomez lose you, lose you to love me, lose to love me selena gomez, selena gomez lose to love me, selena gomez lyrics, selena gomez song, selena gomez 2019, instagram selena gomez, selena gomez love you to love me lyrics, selena gomez ama, new selena gomez song, selena gomez new song, lose you to love me lyrics, rare, selena gomez rare, taylor swift selena gomez, selena gomez taylor swift and taylor swift.

