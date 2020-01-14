Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Victoria Justice, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally am a big fan of Victoria Justice, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Victoria Justice right now? On Google Trends Victoria Justice had a popularity ranking of 55 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 39 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 24 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 29. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-02 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Victoria Justice’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.9. so by that measure, Victoria Justice is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Victoria Justice never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Victoria Justice has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Victoria Justice are also searching for these related terms: victorious, victoria justice victorious, victoria justice ariana grande, ariana grande, nina dobrev victoria justice, avan jogia, nina dobrev, victoria justice 2019, elizabeth gillies, victoria justice age, victoria secret, victoria justice now, how is victoria justice, victorious cast, victoria justice and nina dobrev, ariana grande victorious, victoria justice net worth, victoria vega, victoria justice and ariana grande, victoria justice instagram, tori vega, avan jogia and victoria justice, how old is victoria justice, daniella monet and zoey 101.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Victoria Justice, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones