Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Sandra Oh, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Sandra Oh, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sandra Oh right now? On Google Trends Sandra Oh had a popularity ranking of 66 ten days ago, 57 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 64 seven days ago, 97 six days ago, 78 five days ago, 62 four days ago, 56 three days ago, 56 two days ago, 73 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 86. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-04 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Sandra Oh’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 59.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 73.9. so by that measure, Sandra Oh is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sandra Oh never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sandra Oh has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Sandra Oh are also searching for these related terms: killing eve, sandra oh killing eve, ellen pompeo, greys anatomy, katherine heigl, cristina yang, jodie comer, patrick dempsey, sandra oh princess diaries, sandra oh age, sandra oh air canada, sandra oh husband, sandra oh net worth, justin chambers, sandra oh instagram, killing eve cast, sandra oh awards, christina yang, snl sandra oh, sandra oh kids, sandra oh ethnic background, is sandra oh canadian, killing eve season 2, killing eve season 3 and alex karev.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sandra Oh, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones