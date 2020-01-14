What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Jay Cutler, current as of 2020-01-13. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jay Cutler, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jay Cutler right now? On Google Trends Jay Cutler had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 38 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-10 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jay Cutler’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.2. so by that measure, Jay Cutler is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jay Cutler never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jay Cutler has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-13, my research indicates that people searching for Jay Cutler are also searching for these related terms: jay cutler bodybuilder, ronnie coleman, kristin cavallari, jay cutler net worth, jay cutler nfl, jay cutler 2019, jay cutler wife, phil heath, kelly henderson jay cutler, jay cutler height, jay cutler mr olympia, jay cutler workout, jay cutler instagram, jay cutler bodybuilding, jay cutler stats, kristin cavallari and jay cutler, jay cutler jersey, jay cutler age, jay cutler bodybuilder wife, arnold schwarzenegger, dorian yates, kelly henderson and jay cutler, jay cutler tv, chicago bears and jay cutler kids.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jay Cutler, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones