Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Blake Lively, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Blake Lively, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Blake Lively right now? On Google Trends Blake Lively had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 27 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 42. If we compare Blake Lively’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.3. so by that measure, Blake Lively has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Blake Lively never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Blake Lively has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Blake Lively are also searching for these related terms: ryan reynolds blake lively, ryan reynolds, blake lively and ryan reynolds, gossip girl, gossip girl blake lively, blake lively kids, blake lively movie, blake lively movies, blake lively wedding, instagram blake lively, blake lively baby, scarlett johansson, blake lively age, anna kendrick, blake lively 2019, anna kendrick blake lively, blake lively you, penn badgley blake lively, penn badgley, leighton meester, blake lively film, blake lively simple favor, a simple favor, blake lively a simple favor and blake lively ryan reynolds wedding.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Blake Lively, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones