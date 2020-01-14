What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Charlize Theron, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Charlize Theron, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Charlize Theron right now? On Google Trends Charlize Theron had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 41 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 32 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 29 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-06 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Charlize Theron’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.5. so by that measure, Charlize Theron is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Charlize Theron never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Charlize Theron has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Charlize Theron are also searching for these related terms: charlize theron movie, charlize theron movies, monster charlize theron, charlize theron 2019, charlize theron bombshell, charlize theron kids, bombshell, monster, monster charlize, nicole kidman, nicole kidman charlize theron, film charlize theron, megyn kelly, charlize theron megyn kelly, dior charlize theron, margot robbie, charlize theron tom hanks, age charlize theron, seth rogen charlize theron, tom hanks, seth rogen, scarlett johansson, long shot, charlize theron long shot and charlize theron instagram.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Charlize Theron, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones