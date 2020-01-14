Hello! I have found some curious things on Paula Abdul, current as of 2020-01-13. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Paula Abdul, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Paula Abdul right now? On Google Trends Paula Abdul had a popularity ranking of 100 ten days ago, 3 nine days ago, 2 eight days ago, 1 seven days ago, 1 six days ago, 1 five days ago, 1 four days ago, 1 three days ago, 1 two days ago, 0 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 1. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-01 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Paula Abdul’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 1.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 11.1. so by that measure, Paula Abdul is getting more popular! But in any case Paula Abdul can’t be considered an extremely popular person, at least as of 2020-01-13, since they have a rank of 0 on at least 1 day.

And what about how Paula Abdul has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-13, my research indicates that people searching for Paula Abdul are also searching for these related terms: paula abdul age, how old is paula abdul, how old paula abdul, paula abdul straight up, paula abdul songs, bts, rush rush paula abdul, paula abdul rush, paula abdul 2019, paula abdul new years, paula abdul vegas, opposites attract, paula abdul net worth, paula abdul opposites attract, sheryl crow, lucy hale, paula abdul las vegas, lyrics straight up paula abdul, paula abdul cold hearted, ryan seacrest, post malone, paula abdul husband, paula abdul height, cold hearted snake and julianne hough.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paula Abdul, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones