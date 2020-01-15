What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Oprah Winfrey, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally really like Oprah Winfrey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Oprah Winfrey right now? On Google Trends Oprah Winfrey had a popularity ranking of 88 ten days ago, 85 nine days ago, 81 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 91 six days ago, 82 five days ago, 75 four days ago, 88 three days ago, 88 two days ago, 96 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 86. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-06 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Oprah Winfrey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 53.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 87.2. so by that measure, Oprah Winfrey is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Oprah Winfrey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Oprah Winfrey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Oprah Winfrey are also searching for these related terms: oprah net worth, oprah winfrey net worth, oprah winfrey show, oprah winfrey 2019, oprah winfrey quotes, oprah winfrey age, oprah winfrey kid rock, oprah winfrey book, the oprah winfrey show, ellen degeneres, oprah winfrey network, oprah winfrey tour, oprah winfrey school, oprah winfrey house, who is oprah winfrey, oprah winfrey movies, oprah winfrey net worth 2019, oprah winfrey books, how old is oprah winfrey, oprah winfrey story, ellen net worth, tyler perry, oprah winfrey biography, oprah winfrey husband and stedman graham.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Oprah Winfrey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones