Hello! I have found some curious things on Forest Whitaker, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally really like Forest Whitaker, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Forest Whitaker right now? On Google Trends Forest Whitaker had a popularity ranking of 59 ten days ago, 71 nine days ago, 64 eight days ago, 79 seven days ago, 49 six days ago, 55 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 45 three days ago, 45 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 80. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 80. If we compare Forest Whitaker’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 69.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 59.7. so by that measure, Forest Whitaker has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Forest Whitaker never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Forest Whitaker has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Forest Whitaker are also searching for these related terms: forest whitaker movies, forest whitaker brother, forest whitaker harlem, forest whitaker eye, godfather of harlem, bumpy johnson forest whitaker, forest whitaker star wars, kenn whitaker, bumpy johnson, film forest whitaker, forest whitaker show, forest whitaker series, forest whitaker net worth, forest whitaker twin, forest whitaker wife, forest whitaker rogue one, forest whitaker netflix, forest whitaker new show, forest whitaker fallen order, forest whitaker jedi fallen order, denzel washington, ken whitaker, rogue one, forest whitaker meme and forest whitaker son.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Forest Whitaker, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones