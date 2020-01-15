Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Nicole Kidman, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally really like Nicole Kidman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nicole Kidman right now? On Google Trends Nicole Kidman had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 45 eight days ago, 84 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 53 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 48 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 53. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-06 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Nicole Kidman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.9. so by that measure, Nicole Kidman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Nicole Kidman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nicole Kidman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Nicole Kidman are also searching for these related terms: movie nicole kidman, tom cruise nicole kidman, tom cruise, keith urban nicole kidman, keith urban, film nicole kidman, nicole kidman movies, charlize theron, nicole kidman 2019, nicole kidman charlize theron, age nicole kidman, nicole kidman big little lies, bombshell nicole kidman, big little lies, bombshell, nicole kidman bombshell, margot robbie, nicole kidman and tom cruise, nicole kidman net worth, margot robbie nicole kidman, nicole kidman husband, nicole kidman reese witherspoon, nicole kidman height, jennifer aniston and reese witherspoon.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nicole Kidman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones