Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Tom Brady, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally really like Tom Brady, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tom Brady right now? On Google Trends Tom Brady had a popularity ranking of 6 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 28 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 12 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Tom Brady’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 8.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.7. so by that measure, Tom Brady is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Tom Brady never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tom Brady has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Tom Brady are also searching for these related terms: nfl tom brady, nfl, patriots tom brady, patriots, tom brady stats, tom brady age, drew brees, tom brady net worth, tom brady 2019, tom brady super bowl, tom brady wife, tom brady contract, gisele, aaron rodgers, how old is tom brady, tom brady news, new england patriots, tom brady house, peyton manning, tom brady rings, tom brady salary, tom brady draft, tom brady college, tom brady career and lamar jackson.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tom Brady, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones