Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Demi Lovato, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally really like Demi Lovato, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Demi Lovato right now? On Google Trends Demi Lovato had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 9 nine days ago, 10 eight days ago, 9 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 6 five days ago, 6 four days ago, 6 three days ago, 6 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-04 when they had a rank of 10. If we compare Demi Lovato’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 7.7. so by that measure, Demi Lovato has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Demi Lovato never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Demi Lovato has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Demi Lovato are also searching for these related terms: nudes demi lovato, demi lovato lyrics, demi lovato leaked, selena gomez, demi lovato selena gomez, snapchat demi lovato, fotos demi lovato, demi lovato austin, demi lovato instagram, demi lovato 2019, demi lovato songs, demi lovato austin wilson, austin wilson, demi lovato pics, demi lovato boyfriend, demi lovato photos, demi lovato nudes leaked, sober, fotos de demi lovato, sober demi lovato, ariana grande, demi lovato leak, taylor swift, demi lovato pregnant and miley cyrus.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Demi Lovato, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones