What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Emily VanCamp, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally really like Emily VanCamp, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Emily VanCamp right now? On Google Trends Emily VanCamp had a popularity ranking of 60 ten days ago, 70 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 63 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 60 five days ago, 58 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 87. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Emily VanCamp’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 62.6. so by that measure, Emily VanCamp is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Emily VanCamp never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Emily VanCamp has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Emily VanCamp are also searching for these related terms: revenge, the resident, civil war, emily vancamp instagram, emily vancamp husband, emily vancamp wedding, winter soldier, sharon carter, captain america civil war, matt czuchry, the resident cast, emily vancamp and josh bowman, revenge cast, everwood, carriers, emily vancamp height and captain america the winter soldier.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Emily VanCamp, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones