Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on John Krasinski, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally am a big fan of John Krasinski, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is John Krasinski right now? On Google Trends John Krasinski had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 46 nine days ago, 46 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 45. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-03 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare John Krasinski’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.8. so by that measure, John Krasinski is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that John Krasinski never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how John Krasinski has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for John Krasinski are also searching for these related terms: jack ryan, john krasinski jack ryan, emily blunt, emily blunt john krasinski, john krasinski the office, the office, john krasinski wife, quiet place, john krasinski movies, john krasinski height, jenna fischer, a quiet place, john krasinski and emily blunt, john krasinski net worth, jim halpert, jim office, jack ryan season 2, john krasinski kids, the office jim, steve carell, jack ryan cast, office cast, the office cast, john krasinski age and rainn wilson.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding John Krasinski, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones