I have found some curious things on Lily Allen, current as of 2020-01-14.

First… how popular is Lily Allen right now? On Google Trends Lily Allen had a popularity ranking of 12 ten days ago, 12 nine days ago, 12 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 13 six days ago, 10 five days ago, 10 four days ago, 11 three days ago, 11 two days ago, 10 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 33. If we compare Lily Allen’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 14.3. so by that measure, Lily Allen has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Lily Allen never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lily Allen has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Lily Allen are also searching for these related terms: lily allen david harbour, david harbour, lily allen lyrics, somewhere only we know lily allen, somewhere only we know, lily allen smile, fuck you, lily allen not fair, lily allen fuck you, lily allen songs, david harbour and lily allen, lily allen alfie, lilly allen, alfie allen, alfie allen lily allen, lily allen stranger things, lily allen 2019, stranger things, lily allen twitter, lyrics somewhere only we know lily allen, lily allen instagram, lily james, smile lily allen lyrics, lily allen john lewis and lily allen dad.

