Hello! I have found some interesting information on Keira Knightley, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally am a big fan of Keira Knightley, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Keira Knightley right now? On Google Trends Keira Knightley had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 43 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-02 when they had a rank of 44. If we compare Keira Knightley’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.2. so by that measure, Keira Knightley is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Keira Knightley never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Keira Knightley has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Keira Knightley are also searching for these related terms: natalie portman, love actually keira knightley, love actually, keira knightley natalie portman, star wars keira knightley, star wars, thomas brodie-sangster, keira knightley movie, keira knightley age, pirates of the caribbean, keira knightley movies, keira knightley film, keira knightley pirates of the caribbean, pirates of the caribbean keira knightley, keira knightley 2019, keira knightley age love actually, keira knightley in love actually, official secrets keira knightley, thomas brodie, brodie sangster, official secrets, keira knightley phantom menace, keira knightley instagram, keira knightley pride and prejudice and natalie portman keira knightley star wars.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Keira Knightley, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones