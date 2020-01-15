Hello! I have found some curious things on Mariska Hargitay, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally have always appreciated Mariska Hargitay, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mariska Hargitay right now? On Google Trends Mariska Hargitay had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 80 nine days ago, 49 eight days ago, 56 seven days ago, 42 six days ago, 35 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 49. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-03 when they had a rank of 80. If we compare Mariska Hargitay’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.3. so by that measure, Mariska Hargitay has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Mariska Hargitay never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mariska Hargitay has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Mariska Hargitay are also searching for these related terms: svu, law and order, jayne mansfield, law and order svu, mariska hargitay husband, peter hermann, mariska hargitay mom, mariska hargitay kids, mariska hargitay mother, mariska hargitay net worth, who is mariska hargitay, svu cast, mariska hargitay age, law and order cast, olivia benson, mariska hargitay instagram, mariska hargitay young, law and order svu cast, mariska hargitay 2019, mariska hargitay children, mariska hargitay power rangers, kelli giddish, ice t, christopher meloni and mariska hargitay parents.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mariska Hargitay, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones