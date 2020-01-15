What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Taylor Armstrong, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally am a big fan of Taylor Armstrong, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Taylor Armstrong right now? On Google Trends Taylor Armstrong had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 8 nine days ago, 14 eight days ago, 11 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 14 five days ago, 9 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-10 when they had a rank of 17. If we compare Taylor Armstrong’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 8.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 11.8. so by that measure, Taylor Armstrong is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Taylor Armstrong never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Taylor Armstrong has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Taylor Armstrong are also searching for these related terms: taylor armstrong meme, taylor armstrong cat, cat meme, woman yelling at cat, housewives of beverly hills, yelling at cat meme, taylor armstrong cat memes, woman yelling at cat meme, real housewives of beverly hills, taylor armstrong net worth, billie joe armstrong, smudge the cat, cameron diaz meme, taylor armstrong husband and woman screaming at cat.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Taylor Armstrong, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones