Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Miranda Kerr, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally am a big fan of Miranda Kerr, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Miranda Kerr right now? On Google Trends Miranda Kerr had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 26 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 15 three days ago, 15 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-03 when they had a rank of 26. If we compare Miranda Kerr’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.0. so by that measure, Miranda Kerr has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Miranda Kerr never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Miranda Kerr has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Miranda Kerr are also searching for these related terms: miranda kerr orlando bloom, miranda kerr instagram, orlando bloom, katy perry, miranda kerr evan spiegel, evan spiegel, miranda kerr 2019, miranda kerr victoria secret, orlando bloom and miranda kerr, miranda kerr kids, victoria secret, miranda kerr husband, miranda kerr baby, miranda kerr wedding, miranda kerr net worth, miranda kerr hot, miranda kerr age, jho low miranda kerr, miranda kerr royal albert, jho low, miranda kerr children, miranda kerr feet, miranda kerr hair, miranda kerr style and candice swanepoel.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Miranda Kerr, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones