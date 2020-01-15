Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Faith Hill, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Faith Hill, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Faith Hill right now? On Google Trends Faith Hill had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 25 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 35 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 43. If we compare Faith Hill’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 29.8. so by that measure, Faith Hill is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Faith Hill never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Faith Hill has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Faith Hill are also searching for these related terms: faith hill tim mcgraw, tim mcgraw, faith hill and tim mcgraw, faith hill christmas, faith hill songs, where are you christmas faith hill, faith hill daughter, faith hill daughters, breathe faith hill, tim mcgraw faith hill songs, faith hill 2019, tim mcgraw and faith hill songs, faith hill christmas songs, faith hill this kiss, who is faith hill, faith hill kids, faith hill husband, garth brooks, faith hill this kiss lyrics, faith hill net worth, faith hill tim mcgraw kids, shania twain, faith hill a baby changes everything, carrie underwood and faith hill age.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Faith Hill, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones