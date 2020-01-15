What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Jamie Foxx, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally am a big fan of Jamie Foxx, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jamie Foxx right now? On Google Trends Jamie Foxx had a popularity ranking of 16 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 15 six days ago, 13 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 29 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 32. If we compare Jamie Foxx’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.7. so by that measure, Jamie Foxx is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jamie Foxx never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jamie Foxx has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Jamie Foxx are also searching for these related terms: jamie foxx movie, jamie foxx singer, jamie foxx name, jamie foxx movies, masked singer, jamie foxx masked singer, jamie foxx katie holmes, katie holmes, jamie fox, jamie foxx real name, jamie foxx show, mercy jamie foxx, new movie jamie foxx, mercy, wayne brady, jamie foxx the masked singer, just mercy jamie foxx, the masked singer, just mercy, jamie foxx and katie, jamie foxx and katie holmes, michael b jordan jamie foxx, michael b jordan, jamie foxx net worth and jamie foxx superhero.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jamie Foxx, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones