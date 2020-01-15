Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Ariel Winter, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally really like Ariel Winter, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ariel Winter right now? On Google Trends Ariel Winter had a popularity ranking of 75 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 66 eight days ago, 73 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 24 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-03 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Ariel Winter’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.9. so by that measure, Ariel Winter is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ariel Winter never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ariel Winter has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Ariel Winter are also searching for these related terms: ariel winter modern family, modern family, sarah hyland, ariel winter instagram, alex winter, ariel winter bikini, ariel winter hot, modern family cast, ariel winter 2019, modern family alex, ariel winter age, ariel winter boyfriend, ariel winter reduction, ariel winter before, ariel winter pics, luke benward ariel winter, ariel winter wardrobe, reddit ariel winter, luke benward, ariel winter wardrobe malfunction, ariel winter feet, ariel winter levi meaden, alex dunphy, levi meaden and ariel winter weight loss.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ariel Winter, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones