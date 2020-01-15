What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Forest Whitaker, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Forest Whitaker, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Forest Whitaker right now? On Google Trends Forest Whitaker had a popularity ranking of 68 ten days ago, 56 nine days ago, 83 eight days ago, 56 seven days ago, 58 six days ago, 54 five days ago, 41 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 71 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 74. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 83. If we compare Forest Whitaker’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 71.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 61.6. so by that measure, Forest Whitaker has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Forest Whitaker never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Forest Whitaker has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Forest Whitaker are also searching for these related terms: forest whitaker movies, forest whitaker brother, forest whitaker harlem, forest whitaker eye, godfather of harlem, kenn whitaker, forest whitaker star wars, forest whitaker bumpy johnson, bumpy johnson, forest whitaker series, forest whitaker net worth, forest whitaker film, forest whitaker twin, rogue one, kenn whitaker and forest whitaker, forest whitaker wife, rogue one forest whitaker, forest whitaker son, forest whitaker new show, denzel washington, forest whitaker meme, keanu reeves, star wars jedi fallen order, ken whitaker and forest whitaker new movie.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Forest Whitaker, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones