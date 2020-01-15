Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Maria Shriver, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally really like Maria Shriver, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Maria Shriver right now? On Google Trends Maria Shriver had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 9 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 13 five days ago, 64 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-08 when they had a rank of 64. If we compare Maria Shriver’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.0. so by that measure, Maria Shriver has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Maria Shriver never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Maria Shriver has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Maria Shriver are also searching for these related terms: arnold schwarzenegger, arnold schwarzenegger maria shriver, maria shriver age, maria shriver married, how old is maria shriver, maria shriver children, chris pratt, arnold schwarzenegger and maria shriver, maria shriver instagram, is maria shriver married, maria shriver young, arnold schwarzenegger wife, maria shriver sunday paper, katherine schwarzenegger, maria shriver plastic surgery, hoda kotb, patrick schwarzenegger, maria shriver twitter, arnold schwarzenegger age, arnold schwarzenegger son and hoda kotb instagram.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Maria Shriver, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones