Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Jonah Hill, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally really like Jonah Hill, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jonah Hill right now? On Google Trends Jonah Hill had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 43 eight days ago, 62 seven days ago, 90 six days ago, 53 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 38 three days ago, 38 two days ago, 42 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-06 when they had a rank of 90. If we compare Jonah Hill’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 52.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.5. so by that measure, Jonah Hill has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jonah Hill never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jonah Hill has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Jonah Hill are also searching for these related terms: jonah hill movies, jonah hill movie, seth rogen, jonah hill superbad, superbad, jonah hill 2019, jonah hill sister, jonah hill net worth, jonah hill batman, jonah hill beanie feldstein, jonah hill gif, jonah hill netflix, beanie feldstein, james franco, 21 jump street, wolf of wall street, jonah hill wolf of wall street, jonah hill 21 jump street, emma stone, leonardo dicaprio jonah hill, war dogs jonah hill, jonah hill weight loss, jonah hill emma stone, jonah hill film and channing tatum.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jonah Hill, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones