Hello! I have found some interesting information on Tim McGraw, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally really like Tim McGraw, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tim McGraw right now? On Google Trends Tim McGraw had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 22 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 17 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 27. If we compare Tim McGraw’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.4. so by that measure, Tim McGraw has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Tim McGraw never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tim McGraw has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Tim McGraw are also searching for these related terms: faith hill, tim mcgraw faith hill, tim mcgraw lyrics, tim mcgraw songs, tim mcgraw and faith hill, tim mcgraw taylor swift, humble and kind tim mcgraw, tim mcgraw 2019, taylor swift, tim mcgraw tour, youtube tim mcgraw, tim mcgraw net worth, tim mcgraw daughter, my little girl tim mcgraw, tim mcgraw music, how old is tim mcgraw, tim mcgraw cologne, tim mcgraw kids, tim mcgraw movies, tim mcgraw grit and grace, tim mcgraw wife, tim mcgraw book, tim mcgraw and faith hill songs, my best friend tim mcgraw and garth brooks.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tim McGraw, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones