Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Eva Mendes, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Eva Mendes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Eva Mendes right now? On Google Trends Eva Mendes had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 49 nine days ago, 70 eight days ago, 84 seven days ago, 56 six days ago, 60 five days ago, 52 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 59. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 84. If we compare Eva Mendes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 60.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 56.4. so by that measure, Eva Mendes has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Eva Mendes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Eva Mendes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Eva Mendes are also searching for these related terms: eva mendes ryan gosling, ryan gosling, eva mendes and ryan gosling, eva mendes kids, ghost rider, eva mendes instagram, eva longoria, eva mendes age, eva mendes 2019, eva mendes movies, eva mendes clothing, hitch, eva mendes hot, eva mendes ryan gosling kids, mendez, eva mendez, eva mendes husband, eva mendes net worth, fast and furious, jessica alba, ryan gosling wife, salma hayek, ryan reynolds, the other guys and eva mendes clothing line.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Eva Mendes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones