Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Prince William, current as of 2020-01-14. I personally really like Prince William, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Prince William right now? On Google Trends Prince William had a popularity ranking of 23 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 46 four days ago, 99 three days ago, 99 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 85. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-10 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Prince William’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.4. so by that measure, Prince William is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Prince William never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Prince William has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-14, my research indicates that people searching for Prince William are also searching for these related terms: prince harry, prince harry william, prince harry prince william, kate, prince william county, kate middleton prince william, prince william and kate, william and kate, kate middleton, prince harry and william, prince william and prince harry, prince harry and prince william, meghan, prince charles, queen, markle, meghan markle, prince william meghan markle, harry meghan, prince william news, queen elizabeth, prince william affair, prince andrew, young prince william and prince william county va.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Prince William, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones