Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Amy Adams, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally really like Amy Adams, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amy Adams right now? On Google Trends Amy Adams had a popularity ranking of 66 ten days ago, 92 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 59 seven days ago, 47 six days ago, 59 five days ago, 53 four days ago, 60 three days ago, 60 two days ago, 67 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 93. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Amy Adams’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 69.6. so by that measure, Amy Adams is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Amy Adams never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amy Adams has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Amy Adams are also searching for these related terms: amy adams movie, amy adams movies, isla fisher, amy adams isla fisher, the office, the office amy adams, jenna fischer, jenna fischer amy adams, enchanted, amy adams enchanted, amy adams husband, superman, amy adams american hustle, amy adams net worth, meryl streep amy adams jenna fischer, american hustle, amy mcadams, amy adams imdb, amy adams age, amy adams sharp objects, encantada, jeremy renner, sharp objects, arrival and amy adams catch if you can.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amy Adams, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones