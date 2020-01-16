Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Alec Baldwin, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally am a big fan of Alec Baldwin, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alec Baldwin right now? On Google Trends Alec Baldwin had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 45 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-10 when they had a rank of 49. If we compare Alec Baldwin’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 35.9. so by that measure, Alec Baldwin has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Alec Baldwin never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alec Baldwin has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Alec Baldwin are also searching for these related terms: alec baldwin wife, alec baldwin roast, hailey baldwin, snl alec baldwin, snl, alec baldwin kim basinger, alec baldwin hilaria, hilaria baldwin, kim basinger, alec baldwin trump, alec baldwin movies, beetlejuice, alec baldwin beetlejuice, young alec baldwin, alec baldwin young, ireland baldwin, alec baldwin brothers, alec baldwin daughter, alec baldwin worth, alec baldwin net worth, alec baldwin instagram, alec baldwin age, film alec baldwin, roast of alec baldwin and stephen baldwin.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alec Baldwin, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones