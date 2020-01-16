Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Darren Criss, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally really like Darren Criss, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Darren Criss right now? On Google Trends Darren Criss had a popularity ranking of 12 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 10 eight days ago, 8 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 7 five days ago, 8 four days ago, 11 three days ago, 11 two days ago, 12 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-05 when they had a rank of 13. If we compare Darren Criss’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 10.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 10.3. so by that measure, Darren Criss is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Darren Criss never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Darren Criss has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Darren Criss are also searching for these related terms: darren criss glee, glee, darren criss masked singer, daughtry, chris daughtry, versace, darren criss gay, darren criss wife, chris colfer, blaine glee, darren criss singing, who is darren criss, wayne brady, jamie foxx, patti labelle, gianni versace, adrienne bailon, andrew cunanan, is darren criss gay, jared leto, glee cast, darren criss midway, american crime story, assassination of gianni versace and lea michele.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Darren Criss, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones