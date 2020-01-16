Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Princess Diana, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally am a big fan of Princess Diana, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Princess Diana right now? On Google Trends Princess Diana had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 79 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 91 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 87. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-10 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Princess Diana’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.3. so by that measure, Princess Diana is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Princess Diana never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Princess Diana has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Princess Diana are also searching for these related terms: prince diana, prince, princess diana death, prince charles, princess diana crown, the crown, the crown princess diana, the crown diana, diana princess of wales, queen elizabeth, princess camilla, princess diana and charles, prince harry, beanie baby princess diana, princess diana crash, princess margaret, princess diana wedding, the queen, prince charles and princess diana, princess diana family, princess anne, princess kate, how did princess diana die, princess diana died and princess diana dress.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Princess Diana, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones