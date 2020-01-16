Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Rob Kardashian, current as of 2020-01-15. I personally really like Rob Kardashian, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Rob Kardashian right now? On Google Trends Rob Kardashian had a popularity ranking of 16 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 10 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 20 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-08 when they had a rank of 37. If we compare Rob Kardashian’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 19.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.4. so by that measure, Rob Kardashian is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Rob Kardashian never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Rob Kardashian has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-15, my research indicates that people searching for Rob Kardashian are also searching for these related terms: kim kardashian, rob kardashian 2019, khloe kardashian, chyna rob kardashian, kourtney kardashian, kylie jenner, rob kardashian blac chyna, robert kardashian, blac chyna, rob kardashian net worth, kendall jenner, kris jenner, rob kardashian now, adrienne rob kardashian, rob kardashian weight, rob kardashian instagram, kardashians, adrienne bailon rob kardashian, adrienne bailon, oj simpson, rob kardashian weight loss, rob kardashian oj simpson, rob kardashian kids, bruce jenner and rob kardashian age.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Rob Kardashian, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones