Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Criss Angel, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Criss Angel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Criss Angel right now? On Google Trends Criss Angel had a popularity ranking of 50 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-04 when they had a rank of 50. If we compare Criss Angel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 27.4. so by that measure, Criss Angel is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Criss Angel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Criss Angel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Criss Angel are also searching for these related terms: criss angel vegas, mindfreak, criss angel net worth, criss angel mindfreak, criss angel las vegas, criss angel tickets, criss angel show, criss angel 2019, chris angel, criss angel son, criss angel belinda, criss angel planet hollywood, magician criss angel, planet hollywood, criss angel wife, david copperfield, criss angel instagram, david blaine, criss angel y belinda, las vegas shows, how old is criss angel, criss angel age, cris angel, criss angel son cancer and criss angel net worth 2019.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Criss Angel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones