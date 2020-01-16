Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Dax Shepard, current as of 2020-01-16. I personally have always appreciated Dax Shepard, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Dax Shepard right now? On Google Trends Dax Shepard had a popularity ranking of 42 ten days ago, 40 nine days ago, 43 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 35 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 40 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 49. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-13 when they had a rank of 49. If we compare Dax Shepard’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.3. so by that measure, Dax Shepard is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Dax Shepard never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Dax Shepard has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-16, my research indicates that people searching for Dax Shepard are also searching for these related terms: kristen bell, kristen bell dax shepard, kristen bell and dax shepard, dax shepard kate, kate hudson dax shepard, kate hudson, dax shepard podcast, dax shepard wife, dax shepard kids, dax shepard and kate hudson, kristen bell dax shepard kids, the ranch, dax shepard the ranch, dax shepard net worth, dax shepard zach braff, zach braff, dax shepard movies, dax shepard and kristen bell kids, dax shepard show, dax shepard armchair expert, kristen bell net worth, monica padman, kristen bell husband, chips and dax shepard hit and run.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Dax Shepard, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones